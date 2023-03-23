| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Federal Reserve sees one more hike after latest rate rise

US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell Expand

Close

US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell

US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell

US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell

Ann Saphir

Federal Reserve policymakers believe beating back inflation may require just one more interest-rate hike this year, but less easing next year than most thought would be appropriate just three months ago.

US central bankers see the policy rate – now in the 4.75pc-5pc range after Wednesday's 25-basis-point increase – at 5.1pc by year end, according to the median estimate in the Fed's latest quarterly summary of economic projections.

Most Watched

Privacy