Federal Reserve continues aggressive rate hikes to try and curb price pressures

The Federal Reserve raised US interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month on Wednesday, delivering the most aggressive tightening in more than a generation to curb surging inflation.

Policymakers, who are facing the hottest cost pressures in 40 years, lifted the target for the federal funds rate to a range of 2.25-2.5pc. That takes the cumulative June-July increase to 150 basis points – the steepest since the price-fighting era of Paul Volcker in the early 1980s.

The Federal Open Market Committee “is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2pc objective,” it said in a statement released in Washington, repeating previous language that it’s “highly attentive to inflation risks.”

The FOMC reiterated it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate,” and that it would adjust policy if risks emerge that could impede attaining its goals.

Criticised for misjudging inflation and being slow to respond, officials are now forcefully raising interest rates to cool the economy, even if that risks tipping it into recession.

Higher rates are already having an impact and the effects are particularly evident in the housing market, where sales have slowed.

While Fed officials maintain that they can manage a so-called soft landing for the economy and avoid a steep downturn, a number of analysts say it will take a recession with mounting unemployment to significantly slow price gains.

The central bank said that “recent indicators of spending and production have softened”, but it also pointed out that job gains “have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low”.

The latest increase puts rates close to Fed policymakers’ estimates of neutral – the level that neither speeds up nor slows down the economy.

Forecasts in mid-June showed officials expected to raise rates to about 3.4pc this year and 3.8pc in 2023.

The Fed is far ahead of the European Central Bank which so far has raised interest rates just once in a 50 basis point move and is expected to hike again in September.