Fed chair Jay Powell: ‘The disinflationary process has started’

An exceptionally strong start to the market for 2023 has taken most investors and all market commentators by surprise. According to JP Morgan, a record number of economists had forecast a recession entering 2023.

For the first time this century, the average Wall Street strategist had been predicting a negative return for the market in 2023.

When one looks at the market dynamics that were at play in the second half of last year, this pessimism was not warranted.

Most global markets and cyclical sectors bottomed in late summer and had been performing well up to the year’s end.

Reversal of overhiring is being rewarded with rising share prices

The post-summer performance of banks, industrials, and other cyclical sectors – and the positive future implications for the global economy that this implied – was at odds with this pessimistic assessment.

Headline market indices lagged the average stock in the index, as bellwether tech firms underperformed into the end of last year – but the positive implications from this sector mix was clear.

The fatalistic outlook at the start of the year was largely driven by an entrenched belief in a dated economic theory (the Phillips curve) and by notions that central banks would have to cause a recession to tame inflation.

A NYSE trader watches Fed chairman Jay Powell's speech last week

A NYSE trader watches Fed chairman Jay Powell's speech last week

This continuous use of a lazy historical analogy between now and the inflation-ridden 1970s finally came to an end last week – when Jay Powell, chair of the US Federal Reserve, issued a phrase likely to go down in the pantheon of central bank speak: “The disinflationary process has started.”

This was said as the US economy produced a record low unemployment rate of 3.4pc.

Although the US economy has clearly slowed, inflation would appear to have slowed quicker. It’s a tremendous achievement thus far by the Fed – and a boost for asset markets which cannot be understated.

Initial rallies in markets were caused late last year by the headwinds of early 2022, all improving relative to depressed expectations while numerous equities offered tremendous value for investors.

US inflation peaked at 9pc, then 8.5pc, then the next month it was 7pc – and so on, to the point where we are now: with the last six months averaging closer to a ‘normal’ inflationary backdrop Stateside. (The year-on-year figure is artificially high, based on the preceding six months.)

Global energy prices peaked in August and have been falling ever since. Europe has an abundance of gas. China reopened from its Covid closures. The UK installed a sensible prime minister and chancellor in Downing Street.

However, for this rally to be sustainable we need to see positive developments – the good becoming great as it were, not just the bad becoming less bad. This is what we are now beginning to see across numerous sectors.

The poor performance of US growth stocks last year – epitomised by the underperformance of the Nasdaq and the so-called ‘FAANG’ sector, of Meta (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet (formerly Google) – has finally shaken management into running the businesses in a more shareholder-friendly way.

Reversal of overhiring and wasteful overspending has already begun. Last week’s Google meltdown aside, It has generally been rewarded with good share price returns thus far.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has rallied 95pc since October. Business models have also been refreshed to accommodate long standing shareholder requests.

Netflix’s share price is up 70pc as management introduced an advertising model, a clampdown on password sharing, and an effective cap on content costs.

We need the good to be great, not just the bad to be less bad

The benefits of long-standing prudent investments in future growth – the key capex that some technology firms were so maligned for last year – has been brought to the fore this year.

The release of an innocuous looking interface late last year in ChatGPT has kickstarted the next great leg in technological advancement. Google’s version may need work but this AI technology has as much potential as the initial cloud businesses had seven or eight years ago.

​US industrial policy last year, in the form of the CHIPS and IRA acts (the first boosting semiconductor research and manufacturing, the other climate legislation) was key to protecting and attracting investment in digitalisation and decarbonisation – critical areas to empower any economic cycle.

Europe is responding with its own clean energy investment reforms, which should have similar benefits to America’s IRA act.

This response, with details leaked only last week, is larger and faster than anticipated – and should help large swathes of European industries across the entire industrial supply chain as we speed up efforts to decarbonise.

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak

This investment, allied to increases last year in defence and energy investments, should go a long way to averting the near annual calls for a European recession.

Europe will also benefit from the pro-growth style with which the Chinese government have reopened their economy.

Reported earnings for companies will go a long way to establishing whether the rest of the year can continue as the last six months have.

Early signs encourage the view that we are nearing the end of the earnings downgrade cycle – as the number of companies seeing upgrades versus downgrades has improved, a leading indicator for the overall market.

Still, risks abound – as they always do every year for investors.

US housing and global commercial real estate continues to struggle to adapt to higher interest rates. Both are being exacerbated by WFH trends.

The western consumers’ post-Covid splurge can’t go on forever. The nightmare in Ukraine continues and appears on the verge of escalation. US politicians appear hell-bent on a summer crisis over their debt ceiling, and the willingness of the US government to repay their debts is the bargaining chip the Republicans want to use.

The significant drawdowns seen in markets last year are infrequent enough events. What’s even rarer is for a substantial drawdown in markets to be followed by a huge surge in equities the following January.

On the less than handful of occasions in the past when this has happened, markets have always ended the year substantially higher – with the US market itself averaging returns close to 30pc.

Perhaps markets this year can also proved the truth in the adage: ‘Tús maith, leath na hoibre’

​Philip Byrne is head of equity investments at Merrion Investments, which is part of Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland