Fears grow for more Irish tech jobs as Meta reported to be planning job cuts from next week

Fears are growing for the jobs of Irish tech workers after news emerged that Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc is planning to begin layoffs that will affect thousands of workers from this week.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the cuts could come as early as Wednesday.

The company has already told employees to cancel non-essential travel from this week, according to the report.

Meta employs around 3,000 people directly in Dublin.

Read More

In September chief executive Mark Zuckerberg outlined plans to reorganise teams and reduce headcount for the first time, following a sharp slowdown in growth at the parent of Facebook and Instagram.

Mr Zuckerberg said then that Meta will likely be smaller in 2023 than it was this year.

The layoffs come as Meta struggles with growing losses and as it invests heavily in developing its metaverse business. Its shares have fallen 73pc this year.

The cuts will add to already mounting job losses in big tech companies.

Twitter last week slashed nearly 3,700 positions after Elon Musk completed his $44bn takeover of the social media platform.

A spokesman for Meta declined to comment to the WSJ.