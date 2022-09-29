Fears Eurozone economy already in recession as confidence drops

The eurozone economy could already be in recession, analysts believe, after consumer and business confidence tumbled in September.

The European Commission’s economic sentiment indicator dropped 3.6 points to 93.7 in the euro area and 3.5 points to 92.6 in the wider EU.

It fell markedly in the eurozone’s largest economies, particularly in Germany, where it dropped 4.8 points compared to August.

It also fell in the Netherlands (-3.7), Italy (-3.7), France (-3.2), Poland (-2.4) and Spain (-1.0).

After a summer breather, selling price expectations are up again across the industry, retail, services and construction sectors, indicating further inflation is on the way.

In Ireland, overall economic sentiment was flat on August, although consumer and retail sentiment dropped.

Bank of Ireland’s latest economic pulse survey, which feeds into the EU survey, found that a third of people were just managing to make ends meet in September, rising to 53pc for lower-income households.

It showed consumer confidence fell to an all-time low as households faced rising energy bills and mortgage repayments, with people more gloomy about their overall personal finances, as well as the economy and job prospects.

“The eurozone economy is slowing rapidly as high prices reduce business activity and dampen consumer demand,” said Bert Colijn, a senior eurozone economist with ING Bank.

“We expect that a recession could, therefore, have already started.”

The EU survey shows industry confidence down for the seventh month running (-1.8), as managers’ production expectations and current order books fell.

Services confidence was down by 2.7 points, while consumer confidence dropped 3.5 points to a new all-time low.

Retail and construction expectations were also down, with builders reporting continued labour shortages and supply constraints.

Financial services confidence, which is not included in the EU’s overall indicator, fell 5.1 points in September.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development this week predicted the eurozone will grow by just 0.3pc next year, with Germany entering a recession.

Despite the expected hit to growth, Latvian and Lithuanian European Central Bank members are angling for another big interest rate rises in October as inflation continues to reach new highs.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England has been forced to step in to calm UK bond markets after last week’s uncounted mini budget sent sterling tumbling against the dollar. The OECD expects the UK economy to flatline next year.