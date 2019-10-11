Fast-fashion retailer Quiz sees its sales stumble

Fast-fashion retailer Quiz has stumbled to lower sales in the first half of the year on the back of "very challenging" high street conditions.

The retailer, which has a number of shops in Dublin and Cork, said that its stores and concessions suffered weaker-than-expected sales over the six months to September after a slump in footfall.

Quiz reported that total group revenues slipped 5pc to £63.3m (€71.5m) during the period, as online growth failed to offset its high street decline.

Tarak Ramzan, chief executive officer of Quiz, said: "Overall, the group's trading performance in the first half has been broadly in line with the board's expectations despite the difficult UK trading environment.

"Sales growth through Quiz's websites has continued, reflecting the investment in our product range and marketing initiatives.

"Whilst trading conditions are expected to remain challenging in the near term, the board remains confident that underpinned by Quiz's flexible business model and an increasing online focus, the group can return to sustainable profitable growth in the medium term."

PA Media