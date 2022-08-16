Fashion retailer Ted Baker agrees sale to Juicy Couture owner

Ted Baker is to be sold to Authentic Brands Group, the owner of Juicy Couture, for about £211m (€250m) in a cash deal which could secure the future of the struggling UK fashion chain.

The retailer, best known for its floral designs, said the US group offered 110 pence a share for the chain, in a statement Tuesday. The deal represents a premium of about 18pc to the retailer's closing price on Monday.

Earlier in the year, Authentic Brands held discussions with Ted Baker and indicated it was willing to pay a higher price but then walked away from the deal.

Ted Baker's directors are unanimously recommending the deal.

Authentic Brands is the owner of licensing and marketing rights to names like David Beckham and Juicy Couture and has been a key consolidator in the retail industry.

The New York-based company, founded by Jamie Salter, agreed to buy Reebok from Adidas in August of last year for $2.5bn.