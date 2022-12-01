Fashion retailer H&M to cut 1,500 jobs as cost squeeze hits its customers

Swedish fashion giant H&M on Wednesday became the first big European retailer to start layoffs by announcing 1,500 job cuts owing to softening demand as consumers cope with soaring inflation.

The move by the world’s second-largest fashion retailer comes as surging cost of living and the blow from the Ukraine war hurt consumer spending and pressured companies across Europe and the United States to save cash.

The cuts by the company, which employs roughly 155,000 people, are part of a plan launched in September to save two billion Swedish crowns (€180m) per year.

The company said the savings would start to kick in from the second half of next year, while it will take a restructuring charge of 800 million Swedish crowns in the fourth quarter.

“We are in a big transition and the whole retail industry is facing a lot of challenges,” H&M’s investor relations head Nils Vinge told Reuters, pointing to headwinds from the pandemic, the Ukraine war and rising input, freight and energy costs.

“It’s very clear that when consumers have paid for their food... energy, gas, and so on there is less to spend.

"So what is obvious is that demand for value for money increases.”

The lion’s share of the cuts would be made in Sweden, Mr Vinge said.

While high-street retailers are struggling due to stiff competition from online-only brands, fashion retailer Primark has recently announced plans to add 1,800 jobs in Spain and Britain as it benefits from shoppers trading down in price.

Job cuts announced elsewhere in Europe on Wednesday included Swedish payments company Klarna, best known for its buy-now-pay-later product, which is slashing 10pc of its 7,000-strong workforce after rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine hit business sentiment.

Unemployment in Europe remains at historically low levels.

The latest EU jobless rate was 6.0pc in September.



