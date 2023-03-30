| 8.9°C Dublin

Fashion retailer H&M posts surprise quarterly profit

H&M employs roughly 155,000 people.

H&amp;M employs roughly 155,000 people. Photo: PA

Marie Mannes

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a surprise operating profit for the December-February period, despite weak demand as consumers curtailed spending amid soaring inflation.

Operating profit in the Swedish group's fiscal first quarter was 725 million Swedish crowns ($69.73m) against a profit of 458 million a year earlier and a mean forecast of 1.10 billion loss in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

