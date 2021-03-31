Fashion giant H&M swings into loss in Q1

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones dressed in Simone Rocha x H&M for the announcement of the H&M´s new collaboration with the London-based fashion designer

Sweden's H&M swung to a loss in the December-February period that roughly matched expectations and said on Wednesday it would not propose a dividend at its upcoming annual general meeting, but possibly later in the year.

The pretax loss in the world's second-biggest fashion retailer's fiscal first quarter was 1.39bn crowns (€135m) against a year-earlier profit of 2.5bn (€244m).

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.41bn (€138m) crown loss.

Sales in March 1-28, the first month of H&M's second quarter, were up 55pc measured in local currencies.

Reuters