Fallout from Evergrande crisis weighs heavily on Chinese lending

China’s credit growth slowed last month as weakness in the property market amid the Evergrande crisis weighed on financing and lending activity, despite central bank calls to stabilise credit expansion.

The slump is mainly a result of tightened financing to the property sector and reduced shadow banking activities related to the industry, according to Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG.

China’s major developers saw their sales plummet in September, after home sales in the bigger cities dropped in August, and while Mr Zhou says the weaker growth was “within expectations”, he predicts that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will make a small cut to the benchmark interest rate later this month.

The PBOC also urged financial institutions to help local governments stabilise the rapidly cooling housing market and make mortgages easier to get for some homebuyers, in a sign that regulators are trying to ringfence the fallout of China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis.

The slowing economic recovery from the pandemic is also reflected in weakening borrowing demand.

Overall loan demand declined for the second straight quarter in the June-September period to the lowest level since the first quarter of 2020, according to a gauge compiled by the PBOC based on a survey of 3,200 banks across the country.