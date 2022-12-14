Falling US inflation shifts narrative on pace of rate hikes

Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households.

Consumer prices rose 7.1pc in November from a year ago, the government said on Tuesday. That was down sharply from 7.7pc in October and a recent peak of 9.1pc in June. It was the fifth straight slowdown.

Measured from month to month, which gives a more up-to-date snapshot, the consumer price index inched up just 0.1pc. And so-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs and which the Federal Reserve tracks closely, slowed to 6pc compared with a year earlier. From October to November, core prices rose 0.2pc — the mildest increase since August 2021.

All told, the latest figures provided the strongest evidence to date that inflation in the United States is steadily slowing from the price acceleration that first struck about 18 months ago and reached a four-decade high earlier this year.

Grocery prices remained a trouble spot last month

Gas prices have tumbled from their summer peak. The costs of used cars, health care, airline fares and hotel rooms also dropped in November. So did furniture and electricity prices.

Grocery prices, though, remained a trouble spot last month, rising 0.5pc from October to November and 12pc compared with a year ago. Housing costs also jumped, though much of that data doesn't yet reflect real-time measures that show declines in home prices and apartment rents.

Wall Street immediately welcomed Tuesday's better-than-expected inflation data as providing further support for the Federal Reserve to slow and potentially pause its rate hikes by early next year. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointed to a jump of more than 700 points when trading begins.

Even with last month’s further easing of inflation, the Fed plans to keep raising interest rates. On Wednesday, the central bank is set to boost its benchmark rate for a seventh time this year, a move that will further raise borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Economists have warned that in continuing to tighten credit to fight inflation, the Fed is likely to cause a recession next year.