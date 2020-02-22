Falcon complete 'milestone' well drilling

Falcon Oil & Gas has completed a crucial 1,500 metre horizontal well as it prepares to begin fracking within weeks at its potentially major gas prospect in Australia's Northern Territories.

The Dublin-based explorer said the 21-day drilling operations, including casing and cementing, on the Kyalla well in the Beetaloo basin have been successfully completed. The well had been drilled at a depth of 3,809 metres.

Falcon chief executive Philip O'Quigley told the Sunday Independent that the horizontal well was "a milestone" for the company's bid to bring the prospect into commercial production, alongside its Australian partner Origin Energy.

"Now we are getting ready for the fracture stimulation of the well which will happen soon," he said, adding that the company must first clear a number of regulatory hurdles that could take some weeks.

The fracking process itself would then take up to three weeks and would allow the companies to test the flow rate of gas from the well.

"That will be a big moment for us and we will follow that with a 90-day production test," he said.

Sunday Indo Business