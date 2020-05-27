Fairytale ending? Disney asks for permission to reopen US parks in July

Disney has requested mid-July reopening dates for its Florida theme parks, a sign of recovery for the state's tourism economy and one of the entertainment giant's most critical businesses.

Disney aims to open the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios four days later.

Theme parks and consumer products are Disney's largest business unit, accounting for 45pc of the its operating profit last year.

Its domestic theme parks - which attracted 75 million visitors in 2018 - have been shuttered since March due to the coronavirus.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent