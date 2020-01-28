Fail to act on climate and you're fired, pension fund managers warned

A £30bn (€46.6bn) UK pension fund has threatened to fire managers that fail to curb their exposure to climate change and position for a low-carbon economy.

A £30bn (€46.6bn) UK pension fund has threatened to fire managers that fail to curb their exposure to climate change and position for a low-carbon economy.

Brunel Pension Partnership also plans to vote against portfolio firms' board members or divest from those that do not take material steps to align their businesses with Paris Agreement benchmarks, it said in a statement.

Brunel, which manages investments for 10 local governments, said it wanted to use "its influence to challenge the asset manager industry".

"Brunel will challenge their investment managers to demonstrate reduced exposure to climate risk and effective corporate engagement that puts companies and portfolios on a trajectory to align with a two degrees Celsius economy," said Brunel chief investment officer Mark Mansley.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In