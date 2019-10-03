Facing the music: Zuckerberg pledges strong opposition to break-up threats

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in July that the company would "go to the mat" to defeat Democrat candidate Elizabeth Warren's expected effort to break up the world's largest social media group if she were elected president, according to audio of two internal business meetings published by The Verge.

"If she (Ms Warren) gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don't want to have a major lawsuit against our own government," he said, according to the leaked audio.

Ms Warren, who in March called for a break-up of Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet, issued a retort on Twitter.

"More than 85pc of all social networking traffic goes through sites owned or operated by Facebook," she wrote.

In the audio, Mr Zuckerberg said breaking up big tech companies would make election interference "more likely, because now the companies can't co-ordinate and work together". He also drew laughter by saying Facebook's investment on safety was bigger than Twitter's entire revenue.

Mr Zuckerberg issued a statement on his Facebook page, linking to The Verge's transcript, though he said it was meant to be internal.

"You can check it out if you're interested in seeing an unfiltered version of what I'm thinking and telling employees," he wrote in the post.

Reuters