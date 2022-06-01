Facing pressure on rising prices, America mulls cutting Trump-era China import tariffs

US Treasury chief Janet Yellen is believed to want quick duty cuts so as to relieve inflationary pressures on hard-pressed families. Photograph: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

One of the US Treasury’s top officials highlighted the importance of US tariffs on Chinese goods as a tool to aid American jobs and competitiveness, amid a debate over scaling them back in an effort to quell inflation.

“One of challenges that we faced for too long is the fact that, because of China’s unfair practices, American jobs have been lost and our companies have been unable to compete,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in an interview on CNN.

“So we want to make sure that we address both short-term challenges, like inflation, but the long-term challenges that we face, as well.”

President Joe Biden said last week he’s considering removing some of the tariffs and would take up the topic with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. She is scheduled to join Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a meeting with the president.

Ms Yellen has suggested that the US is open to scaling back the broad Trump-era tariffs on merchandise imports from China, not only to help pull inflation back from a four-decade high, but also because it may benefit American firms.

“Some of the tariffs that were imposed by President Trump in retaliation for China’s unfair trade practices, some of them to me seem as though they impose more harm on consumers and businesses and aren’t very strategic in the sense of addressing real issues we have with China,” Ms Yellen said recently.

Mr Adeyemo made no reference to some tariffs doing more harm than good. A Treasury spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Mr Adeyemo was expressing a different view on tariffs from Ms Yellen.

Some outside economists also have advocated removing or reducing the tariffs to aid in the fight against inflation. But US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has been among those highlighting the leverage that the duties provide at the negotiating table with China. Ms Tai has said the US must be “strategic” when it comes to a decision on whether to remove the duties.

“We’re actively considering what we do with regard to those tariffs,” Mr Adeyemo said when asked why the Biden administration isn’t removing tariffs to help lower inflation.

He added that Mr Biden is committed to doing everything he can to lower costs for Americans.

Mr Adeyemo underlined some of the arguments made to impose the tariffs during the Trump presidency, in comments that also reflected some of the points often made by Ms Tai.

“Ultimately our decisions with regard to what we do with tariffs will be around, do we think they have an impact in levelling the playing field so that American firms and workers are put in a better position to sell American goods around the world,” he said.

The administration said earlier this month it was taking the first step toward a formal review of the tariffs – a process that’s required to keep them from starting to automatically expire in July, and one that may take months. Mr Trump imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions dollars of imports.