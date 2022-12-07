Facebook’s own watchdog finds it favours business and celebrities when it comes to rights issues

Facebook does not treat all accounts equally when it comes to breaking the rules. If you’re a powerful public figure, a celebrity, or you do business with the company, you have a better chance of keeping your rule-breaking posts up.

That’s the damning conclusion from the watchdog that Facebook set up to keep itself honest.

What’s more, you’ll get away with more if you’re from one of the richer Meta markets, especially in North America. That’s where the company focuses most of its ‘second chance’ review instances, known internally as ‘cross-check’.

In one sense, the ruling is not a surprise. Meta has the same commercial pressures on it as any other company. If anything, these may even be more intense right now as the company is faced with billions less in advertising due to Apple’s iPhone tracking restrictions.

Moreover, moderating a social network is really, really hard – maybe the toughest task is all of tech. It’s not just that mistakes will happen; it’s that attitudes and social mores are constantly shifting in wider society as to what is acceptable online and what should be removed.

Even still, Meta’s oversight committee was not impressed at Facebook limiting Brazilian superstar Neymar’s sanction for non-consensual sexual imagery (sometimes referred to as ‘revenge porn’) to a basic post-removal when the normal punishment is account disablement. It noted that this occurred not too far from a big commercial announcement between Meta and Neymar around game streaming.

It recommends a little less focus on second chances for business partners and more on accounts that may need such a review for genuine free speech reasons.

One aspect of the oversight board’s report that will leave sections of the wider political world unhappy is the lack of comment on any systemic party political bias. It’s a long-running trope on both sides of the political spectrum that Facebook (and Twitter) regularly suppresses or bans voices within defined viewpoints. If you’re on the right, you’re convinced that Facebook is run by a bunch of leftist, liberal, Democrat-sympathisers who try to keep conservative views hidden. If you’re on the left, you’ll claim that Facebook does the very opposite of what the right-wing complainers say, and naively does the bidding of the most polarising MAGA pundits, amplifying their hateful views.

To those who believe either of these perspectives, the report may well be seen as just another example of the system’s innate corruption against ‘your’ side.

For the rest of us, it may hopefully be a constructive step in the giant platform approaching its moderation duties with a little more balance.

But even if Mark Zuckerberg takes the report on board, it seems a long shot that Facebook’s moderation can be ‘fixed’. Mr Zuckerberg is now prioritising the Metaverse over every other activity in his company, as he desperately tries to seize control of what he believes to be the next big social media platform.

Leaning on artificial intelligence to take content down can only do so much,