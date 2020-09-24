Facebook says it will not be pulling out of Europe due to data ruling

Facebook has no plans to withdraw from the European market, despite barriers it now faces due to an Irish regulatory order to stop transatlantic data transfers, according to the company.

"Facebook is not threatening to withdraw from Europe," said the company's policy communications director, Andy Stone, on Twitter.

A spokesperson from Facebook added that "legal documents filed with the Irish High Court set out the simple reality that Facebook, and many other businesses, organisations and services, rely on data transfers between the EU and the US in order to operate their services.

"A lack of safe, secure and legal international data transfers would damage the economy and hamper the growth of data-driven businesses in the EU, just as we seek a recovery from Covid-19," the spokesperson said.

The clarification from Facebook comes after its head of data protection and privacy Yvonne Cunnane, told the High Court last week that it was "not clear" how it could continue to provide services like Facebook and Instagram against the backdrop of an order from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon, that requests Facebook cease sending personal data of EU citizens to the US.

During the summer, the European Court of Justice ruled that standard contractual clauses, which are the most common legal instrument relied on to transfer personal data from the EU to the US, could no longer be relied upon by organisations as they did not adequately protect EU personal data from US surveillance.

Following the ruling, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) sent a preliminary order to Facebook, which relies on standard contractual clauses, asking it to stop transatlantic data transfers.

The social media giant has sought a judicial review of the DPC order in the High Court, arguing that the DPC's decision was 'premature' because it hadn't fully exhausted other legitimate means to effect the European Court's ruling while maintaining critical networking and commercial activity across Europe.

In court submissions, Ms Cunnane said that there would be "significant" and "wide-ranging" consequences, not just for the social media giant, but for businesses across Europe.

"In the event [Facebook] were subject to a complete suspension of the transfer of users' data to the US, as appear to be what the DPC proposes, it is not clear to [Facebook] how, in those circumstances, it could continue to provide the Facebook and Instagram services in the EU," Ms Cunnane said in the legal filing.

The affidavit painted a stark picture of the economic impact Facebook believes will flow from the DPC decision.

She said that in a recent survey commissioned by the social media giant, 7,700 businesses around Europe said Facebook apps helped them generate estimated sales of €208bn in 2019.

Facebook shares have risen nearly a quarter this year.