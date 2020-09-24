| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Facebook says it will not be pulling out of Europe due to data ruling

Ireland&rsquo;s data protection commissioner, Helen Dixon Expand

Close

Ireland&rsquo;s data protection commissioner, Helen Dixon

Ireland’s data protection commissioner, Helen Dixon

Ireland’s data protection commissioner, Helen Dixon

Adrian Weckler and Shane Phelan

Facebook has no plans to withdraw from the European market, despite barriers it now faces due to an Irish regulatory order to stop transatlantic data transfers, according to the company.

"Facebook is not threatening to withdraw from Europe," said the company's policy communications director, Andy Stone, on Twitter.

A spokesperson from Facebook added that "legal documents filed with the Irish High Court set out the simple reality that Facebook, and many other businesses, organisations and services, rely on data transfers between the EU and the US in order to operate their services.