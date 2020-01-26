Facebook and IRS in Irish pricing dispute

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the US government agency for the collection of tax, has said that the value of Facebook's licensing agreements with an Irish subsidiary should be increased to $21bn (€19bn), from $6.5bn.

According to a memo filed with the US Tax Court earlier this month, the new valuation would increase Facebook's 2010 tax deficiency to $3.8m from its original $1.7m bill.

Facebook and the IRS filed pre-trial memos this month in preparation for a trial over a transfer pricing dispute.

In the memo, the IRS said it had initially proposed a $13.9bn value for the agreements with Facebook Ireland Holdings, disputing Facebook's valuation of $6.5bn.

