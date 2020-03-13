Michael Einhorn's medical supply company may run out of the masks used to protect against coronavirus in two weeks unless the Chinese manufacturer of his branded equipment resumes production this week.

"We're having to make tough decisions every day on who gets masks and who doesn't," said Einhorn, the founder of New York-based Dealmed-Park Surgical, which employs almost 100 people. "Do masks go to the suburban hospital or the 911 responders? It's a huge responsibility, and we know we're going to make some mistakes."

Einhorn's dilemma is playing out on a global stage. With the virus now present in 100 countries, companies are unable to match demand for the masks needed by health workers. That's led governments to jockey for supplies, including the US, which is stockpiling, and Germany and South Korea, which have banned exports of masks altogether.

Public health officials are warning restrictive trade measures on medical supplies could worsen the shortfall and risk making poorer nations more vulnerable to the coronavirus spread.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent