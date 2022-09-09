EY partners in line for payout in global split of Big Four practice

Irish partners at EY will be asked to vote on a global break-up of the Big Four professional services firm that would split its auditing business from its advisory services.

The company’s leadership announced yesterday that they had decided to “separate into two distinct, multidisciplinary organisations” following a lengthy strategic review.

If EY’s 10,000 worldwide equity partners agree to the plan, the firm will divide into a partnership focused on external auditing and a new global corporate consulting business.

Such a split would likely lead to major cash windfalls for the partners who move to the new consulting firm, as they must be bought out of their ownership. It is understood a stock market listing is one option under consideration.

“There will have to be a crystallising exit event,” said EY Ireland managing partner Frank O’Keeffe.

Country by country voting on the proposal is scheduled to start at the end of this year and run through the beginning of 2023.

EY said it would now begin “ongoing engagement” with partners to provide them with full details on the plan in advance of the voting process.

“It’s a really compelling opportunity,” said Mr O’Keeffe, echoing EY’s official statement on the plan.

“This is a massive moment for professional services and EY is leading. It’s very clear that the power of EY is how integrated we are in serving clients with a high level of consistency. It will be very similar in the new businesses.”

The proposal comes as the Big Four are dealing with massive pressure from regulators all over the world following scandals dating back to the financial crisis.

The firms, which also include PWC, Deloitte and KPMG, have been dogged for years by accusations that their auditing work is subordinate to more lucrative advisory mandates they receive, often from the same clients.

EY’s strategic review was prompted by its involvement in the Wirecard scandal in Germany, where the firm failed to uncover extensive, multibillion-euro fraud at the payments processor. EY is now facing a class action lawsuit over shareholder losses in the now-insolvent company.

The firm also got hit with a $100m fine in the US in June after regulators discovered that some of the firms auditors had cheated on ethics exams they had to sit for continuous professional development.

Mr O’Keeffe said the new proposed structure would allow the firm to “work without perceptions of conflicts of interest”, but he insisted it wasn’t driven by regulatory intervention.

“EY is proud of its legacy as a leading global professional services organisation,” the company statement said.

“The world is changing and we have to adapt to continue to thrive and achieve our full potential, while we address the needs of all of our stakeholders.”

EY made $40bn in global revenue last year. Nearly $14bn of that was from auditing alone, making it lucrative for a single line of business, but far smaller than the combined business lines destined for the new entity.

The Irish business consists of 2,000 employees and 116 partners in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford. The global business has more than 300,000 staff.