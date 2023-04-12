| 3.7°C Dublin

EY calls off splitting its audit and consulting units

EY has called off a planned breakup of the firm's consulting and audit practices. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg Expand

Ernst & Young's top leaders called off a planned breakup of the firm's consulting and audit practices after the US affiliate decided not to take part, disrupting a nearly yearlong struggle to build consensus for the historic shakeup of the Big Four accounting firm.

Leaders told partners Tuesday that they planned to continue laying the groundwork for a possible split, but that more time and investments were needed to make that a reality.

