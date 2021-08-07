Exxon suspended from climate lobby group after Greenpeace sting

Exxon Mobil Corp was suspended from the Climate Leadership Council (CLC), a centrist research and advocacy group that unites conservation groups and some of the world's biggest corporations in forming policies to tackle climate change.

The move comes just weeks after an Exxon lobbyist was secretly recorded by Greenpeace saying some of the company's key climate commitments were disingenuous.

The group's founding members include BP Plc, ConocoPhillips, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Microsoft Corp and Conservation International.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to suspend ExxonMobil's membership in both the Council and Americans for Carbon Dividends, our advocacy arm," Climate Leadership Council CEO Greg Bertelsen said in a statement yesterday.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods quickly apologised for the lobbyist's comments, which included claims that the oil giant worked with "shadow groups" to undermine climate science.

After an activist investor won a key boardroom battle earlier this year that diluted Mr Woods' influence over directors, the company is under intense investor pressure to bolster emission-reduction efforts.

"CLC's decision is disappointing and counterproductive," Exxon spokesman Casey Norton said in an email. "It will in no way deter our efforts to advance carbon pricing that we believe is a critical policy requirement to tackle climate change."

Exxon is considering "more aggressive objectives" on emissions, Mr Woods said last month, citing input from its new directors.

The company is considering a target to zero out carbon emissions from its own operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

One of the most damaging parts of the Greenpeace investigation was when the Exxon lobbyist appeared to suggest the company only supports a carbon tax because it knows its politically unfeasible.

Mr Woods said those comments "in no way represent the company's position".