Business World

Monday 28 October 2019

Ex-Social Democrat to head German car-makers' lobby

Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel. Photo: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo
Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel. Photo: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Douglas Busvine

Former German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel has been tapped to become the head of Germany's car industry lobby, installing a politician from the state that is home to Volkswagen in the influential post, 'Bild am Sonntag' reported.

Citing unnamed sources, the Sunday tabloid said Social Democrat Mr Gabriel was the favoured candidate of car makers on a shortlist to head the German Association of the Automotive Industry, also known by its initials VDA.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The VDA declined to comment.

Mr Gabriel served as foreign minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel's last government but stood down as Social Democratic Party leader before the 2017 general election. He is no longer active in frontline politics.

Earlier in his career, Mr Gabriel was chief minister of Lower Saxony, where Volkswagen's vast Wolfsburg headquarters is located and which owns a minority stake in the leading volume car maker.

Reuters

Irish Independent

Also in Business