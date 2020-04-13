Supply chain: Trucks queue to cross the border into Romania from Nagylak, Hungary. Photo: Bloomberg

The European Commission expressed disapproval at Romania's decision to ban agriculture exports and said it's assessing how the move could impact trade within the single market.

Romania issued a ban this week on sales of goods, including wheat, corn and sugar, outside the European Union.

The Romanian government plans to still allow food products to be sold within the EU, but buyers must prove they are not intended for export.

The European Commission said there are no market-related reasons to limit trade within or outside the single market. Restrictions that place an "undue burden" on agricultural exporters will hurt food security, according to an emailed statement on Saturday.

"The Commission does not have any information, which indicates that Romania is facing or will soon face shortages of agricultural products intended for human consumption," said EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski.

"The reported measure appears to be not proportionate."

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the country "can't afford to be left without wheat because of the greed of some grain owners".

The country is one of the EU's largest sellers of wheat, corn and barley, serving markets throughout North Africa and the Middle East.

The European Commission is in contact with Romanian officials and still assessing the impact of the new ban.

Maintaining a functioning food-supply chain is a priority amid the coronavirus outbreak, it said.

The country of 19 million has so far reported 6,683 cases of Covid-19 and 318 deaths.

Bloomberg

Bloomberg