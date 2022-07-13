Explainer: Why the euro in your pocket is now only worth a dollar

The euro briefly fell to parity with the dollar on Tuesday for the first time since 2002 as combination of recession fears, central bank policy and energy prices battered the common currency, heaping pressure on the European Central Bank ahead of its rate decision meeting later this month.

The euro has been gradually trending down against the dollar since mid-2021 when markets began to anticipate rising inflation and an increase in interest rates.

But things really accelerated after the Russian invasion of Ukraine changed the economic outlook for the eurozone.

Now with higher energy prices, slower growth and rampant inflation, the economy in the common currency area is facing a slowdown instead of a strong post-pandemic bounce back.

The euro has reflected that, dropping from $1.15 before the war started to parity with the dollar today.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve has started to increase interest rates aggressively while the European Central Bank ( ECB) has taken a more cautious approach.

So, demand for dollars has gone up on two counts: as a safe haven during a time of widespread economic uncertainty and to pick up yield on dollar-denominated assets.

What is driving it?

Foreign exchange strategists point to a few causes, but chief among them is what is called the ‘interest rate differential’ – the gap between rates in the US and rates in the eurozone.

Right now, the ECB still has rates below zero while the Fed has tightened by 1.5 percentage points this year.

ECB president Christine Lagarde has indicated the bank is going to hike by a quarter point this month and possibly half a point in September.

Yet market participants remain unconvinced those moves will be enough to tame inflation without collateral damage to the economy.

Expectations for the end point of the rate hiking cycle have been cut from 1.9 percentage points to 1.4, suggesting a belief that the ECB will have to stop short of what is necessary.

That is a sign that attention is shifting from the fight against inflation to a possible downturn. Softer economic data in the eurozone indicates growth is weakening, which ties the ECB’s hands somewhat.

If the central bank can neither bring runaway consumer prices under control nor support economic growth, the outlook for the euro is grim.

Who is it affecting?

In a low inflation environment, a weak euro might not be such a big deal. For one thing, it can boost exports as euro-priced goods and services become more competitive relative to those in dollars.

But with inflation as persistently high as it is – possibly peaking at 10pc for the eurozone before declining in the second half of the year – the strong dollar is problem across the economy.

For a start, energy is priced in dollars, so when Europe buys oil or gas, it is effectively importing more inflation. Those higher prices will cut purchasing power, with knock-on effects for growth and company profits.

Other commodities – from raw materials like iron and timber to basic staples like wheat and sugar – are also priced in dollars. All this adds to higher prices for businesses and consumers.

Unfortunately, the relative benefits enjoyed by exporters aren’t big enough to offset the overall trend, although some individual firms may do well out of the weaker euro.

What can be done?

The situation is extremely volatile. The war in Ukraine shows no sign of ending soon.

While oil prices have come down from earlier highs, there remains a possibility of an energy crisis in Europe this year as Russia manipulates that supply of natural gas.

A lot is riding on what the ECB does at the end of the month. The promised quarter-point rate rise will surely be delivered. Whether that provides a boost for the euro is another matter.

The option exists to surprise everybody with bigger increase, but nothing from the reliably leaky ECB Governing Council suggests that’s about to happen.

Ms Lagarde’s performance in the press conference – especially in terms of guidance on future rate moves – could be more decisive. If markets come away confident that the ECB will do what it takes to control inflation, the euro could rebound.

What do the foreign exchange experts expect to happen?

Ironically, a shift in focus on markets from geopolitical risks to standard economic concerns might help the euro gain strength.

Currency traders know that the dollar tends to peak early in the rate hiking cycle. Once the Fed’s big hikes have their desired impact on inflation, markets could reassess the relative value of the two currencies.

If foreign exchange markets deem the dollar overvalued at that stage, it could attract capital back to euro-denominated assets, thus increasing the value of the euro.

But for now, dollar strength is supported by a hawkish Fed and a cautious ECB.

Until that changes, the current situation is likely to persist.