| 19.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: Why has the euro fallen to ‘parity’ with the dollar and what happens now?

Europe’s economy is vulnerable to a Russian gas chokehold and is much closer to recession than the US where the Fed started its rate rises a while earlier

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. Photograph: Virginia Mayo/AP Expand

Close

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. Photograph: Virginia Mayo/AP

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. Photograph: Virginia Mayo/AP

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. Photograph: Virginia Mayo/AP

Jon Ihle

The euro briefly fell to parity with the dollar on Tuesday for the first time since 2002 and was back at the same level on Wednesday as combination of recession fears, central bank policy and energy prices battered the common currency.

What is happening?

The euro has been gradually trending down against the dollar since mid-2021 when markets began to anticipate rising inflation and an increase in interest rates.

Related topics

More On ECB

Most Watched

Privacy