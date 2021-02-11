| 0.8°C Dublin

Expect higher air fares when we do eventually get back to foreign travel

Richard Curran

Imagine an airline advertisement that asks potential customers the question: “Do you always need to meet face to face? We all have to fly now and then. But next time think about flying responsibly.”

It doesn’t sound like an ad that would make it past a board meeting at Ryanair. Maybe it sounds like something that might be produced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even at that, it seems a stretch than any airline would come up with such an advertisement.

Like responsible drinking advertisements, it starts with the supposition that too much alcohol (or flying in this case) is a bad thing.

