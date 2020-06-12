| 12.4°C Dublin

Exiting lockdown means facing up to how we value lives

SATURDAY INSIGHT

Message: A pedestrian passes a mural in Dublin city centre during the Covid-19 lockdown Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Message: A pedestrian passes a mural in Dublin city centre during the Covid-19 lockdown Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Laurent Muzellec

Life is extremely valuable but are some lives more valuable than others? Should life be saved at "all costs"? Value is a concept that has many dimensions: financial but also emotional.

Assigning a financial value to a life appears cynical, yet it is justified by the fact that public funds are normally not unlimited. Hence, if a government spends €100m now to save lives, that money will not be available to finance another project that could also save other lives. So, for governments, it is morally imperative to compare the number of lives saved in both scenarios to maximise the use of public spending. More simply put, governments need to benchmark their investments based on the value of a life.

Yet those calculations do not appear to have been made in the case of Covid-19.