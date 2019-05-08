Ex-Danske CEO Borgen charged over money laundering scandal

Mr Borgen is the first person to be charged in a case that involves suspicious transactions of some €200bn that passed through Danske Bank's Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015. Denmark's biggest bank is being investigated by authorities in several other countries including the US, where it could face major fines.

Shares in Danske Bank have more than halved since March last year, and on Tuesday fell to their lowest since August 2013 following the 'Borsen' report, which did not specify the nature of the charges against the bank's former CEO.

Mr Borgen, who had been in charge of Danske Bank's international operations, including Estonia, between 2009 and 2012, resigned in September after an investigation revealed the scale of the suspicious payments. Prosecutors raided Mr Borgen's home on March 12, the report quoted the lawyer as saying.

'Borsen' also cited unnamed sources as saying the Danish prosecutor had charged at least two other former managers at Danske Bank in relation to the money-laundering case, but did not give any names.

Mr Borgen and his lawyer did not respond to calls, while the prosecutor and Danske Bank both declined to comment.

Denmark's state prosecutor filed preliminary charges against Danske Bank itself in November for alleged violations of the country's anti-money laundering act in relation to its Estonian branch. The prosecutor said at the time he would clarify whether individuals could be held responsible.

The money-laundering scandal has also spread to Sweden.

Reuters

Irish Independent