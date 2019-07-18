'Exciting new era' - Woodbrook buys Dubai firm Mondial

LEADING financial consultants Woodbrook has established its first base in the Middle East after buying Mondial (Dubai) LLC.

Mondial is one of the Emirates’ oldest established financial planning and wealth management companies.

Mondial chief executive Sean Kelleher, who has been with the company since 1989 and will remain on as CEO, said today’s development marks the beginning of “an exciting new era” for the company.

Mr Kelleher said: “This is an extremely positive development for Mondial and our clients. Joining the Woodbrook Group strengthens our financial backbone, in turn enabling us to improve our range of client-driven services.

“Woodbrook and Mondial are closely aligned culturally, particularly in the area of compliance. Mondial has a highly transparent regime and Woodbrook, coming from a European MiFID environment with strong compliance, further fortifies our regulatory compliance strategy.”

Welcoming Woodbrook's latest acquisition, CEO Michael Doherty (46), from Waterford, said the addition of Mondial has greatly strengthened the group’s investment capabilities.

“This gives our clients an even stronger and more diverse range of investment management skills and we believe this will enable us to deliver an even better investment proposition and service to our enlarged client base,” Mr Doherty added.

Woodbrook is headquartered in Cyprus and has offices across Europe and now UAE.

Online Editors