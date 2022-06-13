Ex-US treasury chief warns Federal Reserve of US recession potential

Former US treasury secretary Lawrence Summers has urged the Federal Reserve to realise the seriousness of inflation that has accelerated to a 40-year high when policymakers meet this week.

He added that the potential for a recession in the US is growing by the day.

“When inflation is as high as it is right now and unemployment is as low as it is right now, it’s almost always followed within two years by recession,” he said on CNN’s State of the Union yesterday.

When it comes to inflation, “the Fed’s forecasts have tended to be much too optimistic there, and I hope they’ll realise fully the gravity of the problem”, he added.

Mr Summers pointed to the risk of a recession within the next year, although he said it’s “more likely than not” to occur within the next two years.

Mr Summers, who has been predicting high inflation since last year, said the path for inflation depends on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine and its effect on oil prices.

US consumer prices accelerated 8.6pc from a year earlier in May, a sign that price pressures are becoming entrenched in the economy.

“There’s a risk that it’ll rise higher, and I don’t think it’s likely to fall back very, very rapidly,” said Mr Summers, a Harvard University professor who is also a paid contributor to Bloomberg TV.

For US president Joe Biden’s administration, Mr Summers said there’s “not a lot” to do to bring down gas prices topping $5 per gallon as the war in Ukraine continues.

The US could pursue more “strategic” tariff policies with China that would help lower prices for American consumers and producers, he said.

Fuel prices in the US topped $5 a gallon for the first time ever at the weekend.

Average national prices rose to $5.004 on Saturday.

He also advocated for bipartisan legislation that would raise Donald Trump-era tax cuts, tax corporations adequately and reduce prescription drug prices – all moves that would bring down consumer prices.

Mr Summers, meanwhile, blamed Republicans for downplaying the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump on January 6 last year, saying it undermines the basic credibility of US institutions, which “feeds through on inflation”.

“If we can’t trust the country’s government, why should we trust its money?” he asked.