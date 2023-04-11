| 4.4°C Dublin

Ex-Twitter CEO reveals Justice Department probe in pursuit of legal fees repayment

Photo: Reuters Expand

Jef Feeley

Twitter Inc.'s former chief executive officer revealed the US Justice Department and the US Securities and Exchange Commission investigated the social-media platform in the past as part of his effort to force the company to cover legal fees related to lawsuits and government probes.

Parag Agrawal, ousted last year by new owner Elon Musk, and other former executives said in a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit Monday that they've spent more than $1m on lawyers in connection with the probes and shareholder lawsuits over their management of the firm.

