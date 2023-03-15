| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Ex-Ryanair executive Peter Bellew joins Riyadh Air startup as chief operating officer

Saudi Arabian airlines are hoping to carry 330 million passengers and attract 100 million tourists by 2030

Peter Bellew is set to join second Saudi state airline. Photo: Sam Kang Li/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Peter Bellew is set to join second Saudi state airline. Photo: Sam Kang Li/Bloomberg

Peter Bellew is set to join second Saudi state airline. Photo: Sam Kang Li/Bloomberg

Peter Bellew is set to join second Saudi state airline. Photo: Sam Kang Li/Bloomberg

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Peter Bellew, the former Ryanair and EasyJet executive, has been named the chief operating officer of Riyadh Air, the new airline that is being launched by the Saudi Arabian government.

The carrier, formally unveiled this week, is aiming to make Riyadh a hub for traffic between Asia, Africa and Europe.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy