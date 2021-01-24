| -1.4°C Dublin

Ex-Irish Davis Cup tennis player sells New York facilities company to SIG

 

Sean Pollock Email

Greenparc, a New York-based tech-enabled hotel and facilities management business founded by former Irish Davis Cup tennis player Eoin Heavey, has been acquired by US private equity firm Succession Investor Group (SIG).

The value of the deal for Greenparc, which employed 250 people pre-Covid-19 and reported annualized revenue of around $12m in 2019, was not disclosed. Both sides said they were happy with the valuation, which Heavey said would help the company going forward.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent about the deal, Heavey, who started the company in 2018, said Greenparc had been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

