Ex-Irish Davis Cup tennis player sells New York facilities company to SIG

Greenparc, a New York-based tech-enabled hotel and facilities management business founded by former Irish Davis Cup tennis player Eoin Heavey, has been acquired by US private equity firm Succession Investor Group (SIG).

The value of the deal for Greenparc, which employed 250 people pre-Covid-19 and reported annualized revenue of around $12m in 2019, was not disclosed. Both sides said they were happy with the valuation, which Heavey said would help the company going forward.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent about the deal, Heavey, who started the company in 2018, said Greenparc had been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company had focused on the hospitality and hotel industry, having worked with 10 hotels across the Manhattan area. "The acquisition has been a long time in coming," Heavey said. "It has been an odd time in the hospitality space, so it was great to get the deal done given the pandemic. "Occupancy levels are down. Before they were in the low 90pcs, but they are now anywhere between 5pc to 20pc. This partnership will allow us to capitalise on opportunities we see on the ground. The two teams are a very good fit; it is very exciting." Heavey (34) will stay on with Greenparc post-deal. He is also holding on to a "substantial portion of his equity" in the company. Greenparc has plans to launch a software-as-a-service product that will help clients manage their hotel facilities management services. Heavey said the new product, which he hopes to launch across the US and eventually Europe, comes as more hotels look to minimise physical contact between staff members and guests.