Ex-darling of German business is declared bankrupt in Dublin

A self-styled wunderkind of Germany’s business scene has been declared bankrupt in Dublin, where he has been studying for a doctorate in finance at Trinity College.

David Schirrmacher (28) founded an online German fashion label, Von Floerke, that went bust in 2019.

He appeared on the German version of TV’s Dragons’ Den, where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to seasoned investors. His website notes that Von Floerke secured €4m in venture capital.

“In the following years, over 20 TV appearances and numerous newspaper articles presented him as a child prodigy of the German start-up scene,” his website notes.

But the high-profile collapse of his fashion business – the brand was later sold to an Austrian businessman – saw a number of small investors burned. They’d injected money via a crowdfunding platform.

Trinity College lists Mr Schirrmacher as a current student. It notes he’s undertaking research entitled ‘Alternative Finance – Blockchain-based Bond Issues and the Success of Digital Funding as a Function of Agents’ Choices’.

Mr Schirrmacher also had a very public falling out with one of his investors, a well-known businessman in Germany, Frank Thelen.

Mr Schirrmacher’s website, which gives an address in Dublin, notes that he provides financial advisory services to start-ups and medium-sized firms.