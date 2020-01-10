Ex-CFO who helped sink Enron offers ethics lesson

COMPANIES usually wreck their reputations by exploiting rules not by breaking them, Enron's former chief financial officer told Irish business leaders yesterday.

Andy Fastow, who spent five years in US prison for hiding billions in Enron losses and debt via partner firms, said too often businesses exploit loopholes to produce misleading pictures of their true worth. He said corporate kingpins can "hide behind the rules" while never considering the ethical basis of their acts.

"I committed the greatest fraud in corporate American history, and I had never even considered that was a possibility. I thought I was doing the right thing. I thought I was a hero," Mr Fastow told a 1,000-strong crowd at the Pendulum Summit at the Dublin Convention Centre.

"I'm probably the most egregious example of this way of thinking. But it's very common, especially in business," Mr Fastow said.

