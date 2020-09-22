| 16.9°C Dublin

Ex-Aryzta client McKee can seek extra damages in US court case

A Tennessee court has ruled that McKee Foods, a former customer of Aryzta, can pursue the Swiss-Irish baked goods giant for damages other than lost profits without that claim being time-constrained.

The $16m (€13.6m) lawsuit launched by McKee in 2017 has its roots in an immigration crackdown against workers at Aryzta facilities that resulted in 750 of them being let go, creating havoc for the production plants. The workers had been supplied to Aryzta by a staffing agency, and the baked goods firm was unaware of the workers' deficient visa status.

McKee Foods sued Aryzta in late 2017, claiming it had lost and continues to lose millions of dollars in profits as Aryzta was allegedly unable to fulfil all its orders as a result.