Ex-Aryzta client McKee can seek extra damages in US court case

Off the shelf: McKee Foods’ products under the Little Debbie brand in a US grocery store. Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

A Tennessee court has ruled that McKee Foods, a former customer of Aryzta, can pursue the Swiss-Irish baked goods giant for damages other than lost profits without that claim being time-constrained.

The $16m (€13.6m) lawsuit launched by McKee in 2017 has its roots in an immigration crackdown against workers at Aryzta facilities that resulted in 750 of them being let go, creating havoc for the production plants. The workers had been supplied to Aryzta by a staffing agency, and the baked goods firm was unaware of the workers' deficient visa status.

McKee Foods sued Aryzta in late 2017, claiming it had lost and continues to lose millions of dollars in profits as Aryzta was allegedly unable to fulfil all its orders as a result.

Embattled Aryzta - which last week held a dramatic extraordinary general meeting at which activist investors scored key victories - has already counter-sued McKee Foods for allegedly breaching its contract with the Swiss-Irish group without giving proper notice. The contract had a 90-day notice period. The court determined last year that McKee's damages, if any, must be limited to damages accrued before and during the 90-day notice period following the US company's termination of a manufacturing agreement with Aryzta, whose chief executive is Kevin Toland. But the court has now clarified that its previous ruling only applies a limit on a claim for lost profits to before and during the 90-day period. It does not apply to other damages that McKee can seek. The American firm has also urged the court to force Aryzta to disclose a range of material including its contracts with retailers including Walmart and Aldi. McKee also wants access to Aryzta's directors' notes, minutes, and other records from board meetings discussing the audit by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement of Aryzta facilities, and subsequent labour disruption at its former plants there. The US firm has also demanded access to documents related to the sale of Aryzta's Chicago bakery to McKee competitor Hostess. McKee has claimed the documents are relevant "in light of the favouritism shown to Hostess by Aryzta during the summer of 2017 with regard to allocation of products and access to the bakery for inspection". In early 2018, Aryzta sold its Cloverhill facility to Hostess Brands, and its Cicero plant to Bimbo Bakeries. Aryzta said it generated proceeds of €57m from the sale of the plants. Aryzta paid an estimated €530m for the sites in 2014.