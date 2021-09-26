Evergrande’s debt deal calms concerns for now but realistic fears of broad contagion still remain

Apartment buildings at the Evergrande Group's 'Life in Venice' residential and tourism development in Qidong, Jiangsu province, China. Picture by Qilai Shen

Last week, the fate of debt-laden Chinese property conglomerate Evergrande, which owes its creditors more than $300bn, was poised on the proverbial knife edge.

The company had interest payments on two bond issues falling due. On Wednesday it was due to pay 232m yuan (€30.5m) on a domestic bond issue, and on Thursday a further $83.5m (€71m) on a dollar-denominated bond would fall due.

Would Evergrande meet the interest payments or would it not?

It kept the whole world on tenterhooks until the very last moment. Then on Wednesday Evergrande announced that it had “resolved” the payment on the domestic bond issue.

The following day financial newswire Bloomberg reported that Chinese regulators had “instructed” Evergrande not to default on its dollar-denominated bonds but confusion remains as to whether or not the interest was actually paid on Thursday.

Armageddon averted, for now.

While we dodged the bullet last week, Evergrande’s problems aren’t going away any time soon. There is another interest payment on a dollar-denominated bond, this time for $47.5m, due this Wednesday.

With the Evergrande share price having fallen by more than 80pc so far this year, its creditors are surely in line for a severe haircut.

But why should the problems of a property company – even a very large one – half-way around the world be of any concern to us in this country?

Unfortunately, in a globalised world, geographic distance offers only very limited defence against financial and economic shocks.

If Evergrande proves to be the harbinger of deeper problems for China, then our universities, our farmers and our food-processing businesses will be among the first in the firing line.

The Irish universities and technology institutes have bet the farm on non-EU overseas students, a large proportion of whom are Chinese.

University presidents love these non-EU students, as they pay much higher fees than their Irish or EU counterparts.

According to the HEA, there were about 16,000 non-EU students studying in Irish third-level institutions in 2018, about 7pc of all students. However, these international students paid 10pc of all university fees, and 15pc of all college fees.

A report by economic consultants Indecon calculated that non-EU students paid €216m in fees at the seven Irish universities, and that when other spending was taken into account, their total economic contribution was €336m a year.

Read More

Of course not all of these students come from China, but a large proportion of them do. Almost 2,700 Chinese students enrolled in Ireland for the first time in the 2019/20 academic year.

A major reduction in Chinese student numbers would have knock-on effects for the developers of specialist student accommodation. While the HEA expects up to 55,000 new units to come on stream by 2026, there are growing signs of caution, with DCU having already paused a 1,200-bed project due to Covid-19.

The food and drink sector is also looking nervously at events in China. With demand in most of our traditional developed country markets either flat or at best only growing very slowly, Irish food and drink producers had been looking to the rapidly-growing Chinese market.

China is now our fourth-largest market, with exports of Irish food and drink worth €872m last year.

And it’s not just the indigenous sectors of the economy that are exposed to a possible Chinese slowdown.

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin sparked some uncertainty after he refused to make commitments on Ireland’s 12.5pc corporation tax rate.

Will we be increasing our tax rates at the same time that the tech sector – which directly employs more than 80,000 people in this country – is getting clobbered by events in China?

Almost 15pc of Apple’s sales come from China, while a quarter of Intel’s sales are generated in China, with a further 15pc coming from Taiwan.

Dell, which also has major operations in this country, doesn’t break out its Chinese sales – but analysts reckon that the country is its second most important market after the US.

Big tech is also heavily reliant on China for manufacturing, with virtually all of Apple’s iPhones being assembled in Shenzen, while about three-quarters of Dell’s kit is made in the country.

Even Facebook and Google, which are effectively barred from operating in China, sell advertising to Chinese state bodies and companies aimed at users outside of China – raising $5bn for Facebook and $3bn for Google.

However, while the impact of possible first- and second-order effects of a Chinese bust might be unpleasant for Ireland, any pain would be bearable and probably not so long-lasting.

What should really frighten us is what Evergrande might be telling us about the state of the Chinese banking system. The total assets of the Chinese banking system have grown from 52.6 trillion yuan (then worth $6.9 trillion) at the end of 2007 to 336 trillion yuan ($52.5 trillion) by the middle of this year.

China’s outsized banking system is now larger than those of the US ($22 trillion) and the eurozone (€25.2 trillion/$29.4 trillion) combined.

With a banking system that has been growing at average annual rates of almost 15pc for close to a decade and a half, what other Evergrandes are lurking in the Chinese financial closet?

Property and construction now accounts for almost 30pc of Chinese GDP – the sort of proportion we saw in Ireland and Spain before 2008.

Optimists point out that Evergrande’s dollar-denominated bonds have a face value of “only” $20bn, about 6.5pc of its total borrowings, and that the Chinese banks are not tightly integrated into the global financial system.

True, but even a relatively small proportion of an absolutely enormous number is still a very large number. The most recent BIS numbers show that overseas banks are owed just over $1 trillion by Chinese creditors – about two-thirds of which is owed by banks and other financial corporations, and the remainder by other businesses.

If we learnt anything from 2008, it is how quickly contagion spreads, once creditors begin to fear that they won’t get their money back.

If that happens, all the bets are off. We in the West can only hope that the Chinese authorities can engineer a soft landing for Evergrande.