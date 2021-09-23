| 16.8°C Dublin

Evergrande is testing China’s leaders but for The Party, politics trumps economics

As the developer comes under pressure from its huge debts, the country’s political elite is struggling to manage the fallout

A Chinese flag flutters in front of the logo of China Evergrande Group on the Evergrande Centre in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters/Aly Song Expand
Residences and recreational facilities at China Evergrande Group's Life in Venice real estate and tourism development in Qidong, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Expand

A Chinese flag flutters in front of the logo of China Evergrande Group on the Evergrande Centre in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters/Aly Song

Residences and recreational facilities at China Evergrande Group's Life in Venice real estate and tourism development in Qidong, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Clifford Coonan

In November 2015, Evergrande Guangzhou, the football team owned by the China Evergrande property company currently on the brink of the biggest financial collapse since the Lehman disaster in 2008, won the Asian Champions League. A proud moment for Evergrande’s founder, former steel executive Xu Jiayian, and his co-owner and good friend, Jack Ma, head of the e-commerce giant Alibaba. It was an evening that crowned the rise of China’s newly minted tycoons, who oversaw the rise of their giant corporations like emperors.

Fast forward half a decade and Jack Ma has been effectively erased from history in China. Remarks critical of the Communist Party at a gathering in Shanghai saw supreme leader Xi Jinping intervene to kibosh his €29bn-plus initial public offering of Ant Group, Ma’s financial-tech company.

The fate of Evergrande, by some estimations the world’s most indebted property company, looks equally dire. It is fitting during a pandemic that the biggest fear surrounding the crisis at Evergrande should be one of contagion.

