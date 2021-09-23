Evergrande is testing China’s leaders but for The Party, politics trumps economics

In November 2015, Evergrande Guangzhou, the football team owned by the China Evergrande property company currently on the brink of the biggest financial collapse since the Lehman disaster in 2008, won the Asian Champions League. A proud moment for Evergrande’s founder, former steel executive Xu Jiayian, and his co-owner and good friend, Jack Ma, head of the e-commerce giant Alibaba. It was an evening that crowned the rise of China’s newly minted tycoons, who oversaw the rise of their giant corporations like emperors.

Fast forward half a decade and Jack Ma has been effectively erased from history in China. Remarks critical of the Communist Party at a gathering in Shanghai saw supreme leader Xi Jinping intervene to kibosh his €29bn-plus initial public offering of Ant Group, Ma’s financial-tech company.

The fate of Evergrande, by some estimations the world’s most indebted property company, looks equally dire. It is fitting during a pandemic that the biggest fear surrounding the crisis at Evergrande should be one of contagion.

If Evergrande defaults on its debts, banks and other lenders may be forced to lend less. This could lead to a credit crunch. After years of rapid growth, during which Evergrande diversified into theme parks, TV production, insurance, healthcare – even electric vehicles – as China’s economy boomed, the company is now struggling with a debt of €260bn. It has no money to pay suppliers, who’ve all been paid with IOUs for years, it seems. Evergrande will not be able to build a promised 1.4 million homes for home buyers and is close to default on its debts, having missed two deadlines this week already.

Founded by Xu Jiayian in southern China in 1996, Evergrande is China’s second-biggest property developer by sales. A real estate empire built on rapid expansion and heavy borrowing, with a high-wire act, cash-flow model based on selling apartments to be built in the future to construct units it had already sold. As long as the loans kept coming, reality never set in. Things went sour last year when the ruling Communist Party introduced rules to rein in real estate companies’ borrowing costs. “Three Red Lines” placed a cap on debt in relation to a firm’s cash flows, assets and capital. These policy shifts mean Evergrande has run out of credit.

The crisis is stoking fears which could spill over into the rest of China’s financial system. Evergrande owes a lot – its on-balance-sheet liabilities amount to around 2pc of China’s annual GDP, and its off-balance-sheet obligations another 1pc.

Contagion has some dangerous consequences – truly destabilising fallout. If other property companies collapse – another developer, Sinic, fell 87pc on the Shanghai bourse this week before it was halted – then expect a domino effect. House and land prices will fall, savings will be worth less, commodities like iron ore would suffer – they have already hit six-month lows. It could lead to a banking crisis…

“A banking failure triggered by the collapse of major property developers was the single most likely scenario that could lead to a hard landing in China,” Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.

Overseas spread

According to the rating agency Fitch, real estate investment has averaged 13.5pc of gross domestic product for the past five years. As someone who has watched the real estate sector in China grow like weeds over the past two decades, it’s clear that Evergrande had issues with overleveraging and the company has been in and out of trouble.

A senior executive from Evergrande was a neighbour in Beijing back in the late 2000s and the People’s Armed Police had to be called to disperse a large crowd of angry workers who had broken through the perimeter of the compound and were marching outside his house. Angry creditors did the same thing this month, descending on Evergrande’s headquarters in Shenzhen until they were moved on by the police.

Whether the crisis will extend beyond China’s borders is unclear, but China’s relative importance to the global economy these days – China was Ireland’s fifth biggest trading partner last year with trade worth $11.2bn (€9.55bn) – means plenty of other markets would feel the impact.

Nonperforming loans to the property sector rose by nearly a third among the five largest banks to 97 billion yuan (€12.8bn) in the first six months of the year.

It has always been a question of when, not if, the Chinese real estate market would start to buckle under the pressure of overleveraging. And Evergrande, as one of the biggest and definitely the brashest, was always a prime candidate. But just like the braying, overleveraged real estate moguls of the Global Financial Collapse in 2008, those who had most to benefit from the bubble were the ones doing all the boasting, throwing good money after bad and feeding the fiasco.

China’s urbanisation project of the past 20 years is the biggest the world has ever seen. Unprecedented demand for housing meant property companies were effectively able to print money, backed by local governments for whom leasing the land to the real estate developers was the main form of income.

This combination means that China has been shielded from a bubble bursting for years. Every time things got too hot, the Communist Party would intervene with measures to cool the market – restrictions on the number of properties people could buy in their own name, orders to local Party bosses to ease off, and skilful manipulation of liquidity by the central bank, the People’s Bank of China.

But the measures were temporary – one woman I know owned 12 apartments, each in a different family member’s name.

A disaster waiting to happen

George Magnus, a research associate at Oxford University’s China Centre and the author of Red Flags: Why Xi’s China Is in Jeopardy, believes the Evergrande crisis is a disaster that’s been waiting to happen.

“It’s like any property boom/bust that we’ve known and loved our lifetimes,” he said. Essentially China can keep paying down interest rates for a while, but after a while it becomes like a Ponzi scheme. “Time gets called… and the fundamentals of the property market don’t look good at all.

“The leadership can either let it go or restructure it completely. As to a timeline, the situation could blow quite quickly. Or does the government choose to extend and pretend? It may calm down for a while. It depends on the nature of the restructuring package they come up with. They can defer things for a little while, but not forever,” said Mr Magnus.

Where can China look for economic impetus? The export market has been stagnant for years, especially since the

pandemic.

The consumer is often portrayed as the engine of growth, but the problem remains that the main form of savings for urban households in China is real estate.

No one feels like spending too much when their property starts losing value. The ratio of debt to GDP in China has doubled since 2008.

This is a nightmare scenario – falling property prices. With a few rare and brief exceptions related to Black Swan events like the Sars pandemic, property values haven’t really fallen in China since the period of opening up and reform began in the late 1970s.

“It’s the acid test. If this is a shakeup of the property sector, then it’s not really a serious problem in terms of the overall economy. But if it leads to a fall in property prices – which China hasn’t really seen yet – that would be an interesting outcome, simply because of the size of the real estate market in the economy,” said Mr Magnus.

Government answers

Any real answer to the Evergrande question has to come from the Chinese government. It can allow Evergrande to fail and then try to insulate the rest of China’s economy from the fallout. If it takes no action, it could lead to a broader crisis.

It’s important to remember that Evergrande promised to build 1.4 million homes and hundreds of thousands of individual home buyers have spent their deposits. These homes will have to be built because the potential for social unrest is something the Communist Party fears and can’t tolerate.

The most likely situation is some kind of fudge. The Chinese government will let the situation run for a while, then nationalise Evergrande, pressure state banks to fill the shortfall and pretend the problem has gone away, at least until after the Communist Party meeting in November next year which will be a big test of Xi Jinping’s power.

Politics always trumps economics in China. Evergrande is similar to Lehman in many ways, but the difference is the state capitalism of the Chinese Communist Party. That is one organisation that is completely convinced it is too big to fail.

Clifford Coonan is a Berlin-based journalist who spent 15 years as a correspondent in Beijing.