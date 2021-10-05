Evergrande halts share trading and sells property unit

Evergrande’s fate has unsettled financial markets worried about any fallout from its troubles. Photo: Gilles Sabrie/Bloomberg

China Evergrande will sell a majority stake in its property management business for more than $5bn (€4.3bn), Chinese media said, in a deal which would be the largest asset sale yet at the debt-laden property developer if it goes ahead.

Once China's top-selling property group, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as the company is weighed down by debts of around $305bn. Uncertainty over Evergrande's fate has unsettled financial markets worried about any fallout from its troubles.

Evergrande said it requested a halt in the trading of its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement about a major transaction. Evergrande Property Services Group, a spin-off listed last year, also requested a halt and said it referred to "a possible general offer for shares of the company".

China's state-backed Global Times said Hopson Development was the buyer of a 51pc stake in the property business for more than $5.1bn, citing unspecified other media reports. Hopson also said it had suspended trading in its shares, pending an announcement related to a major acquisition of a Hong Kong-listed firm and a possible mandatory offer.

Neither Hopson nor Evergrande responded to requests for comment on the Global Times report.

Analysts said the possible deal signals the company is still working to meet its obligations. But it also rekindled broader concerns about the risk to China's property sector and economy if Evergrande is liquidated at low prices.

"Selling an asset means they are still trying to raise cash to pay the bills," said OCBC analyst Ezien Hoo. "Looks like the property management unit is the easiest to dispose in the grand scheme of things."

The reported proceeds from the sale, in theory, would be enough to pay short-term offshore creditors, with Evergrande due to find just over $500m in coupon payments by the end of the year and facing a $2bn dollar bond maturity in March.

The price also represents a roughly 17.5pc discount to the Services' Group's December 2020 listing valuation.

Shares in Hopson, which has a market value of $7.8bn, have jumped 40pc so far this year and it was rated B+ by Fitch in June.

Evergrande's property services business, which says it managed a total contracted floor area of 810 million sqm at the end of June, was also profitable in the first half of 2021, based on its financial statements.