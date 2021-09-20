Evergrande facing key test of solvency as crisis deepens

An unfinished residential building is pictured through a construction site gate at Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by Evergrande Group, in Luoyang, China. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China Evergrande Group bondholders are about to find out if the property giant’s liquidity crisis is as dire as it appears.

Interest payments on two Evergrande notes are due on Thursday. It is a key test of whether the developer will continue meeting obligations to bondholders even as it falls behind on payments to banks, suppliers and holders of onshore investment products. Investors are pricing in a high likelihood of default, with one of the notes trading at less than 30pc of face value.

Concern over Evergrande’s ability to make good on $300bn (€255.8bn) of liabilities is spilling into China’s financial markets. Shares of other real estate firms have plunged, while the yield on an index of dollar-denominated junk bonds has climbed to about 14pc, the highest in nearly a decade. The People’s Bank of China injected $14bn (€11.9bn) of short-term cash into the financial system on Friday in a sign policy makers want to soothe nerves.

The Evergrande payments due on Thursday include $83.5m (€71.2m) of interest on an 8.25pc, five-year dollar bond, Bloomberg-compiled data shows. There is a 30-day period before a missed payment is considered a default, according to the bond’s covenants. Evergrande needs to pay a $36m (€30.7m) coupon on an onshore bond the same day.

In total, it has $669m (€570.5m) in coupon payments due by the end of this year. Some $615m (€524.5m) of that is on dollar bonds. Fitch Ratings flagged the increased chance of a payment failure this month when it slashed the firm’s credit grade deeper into junk territory, citing the risk of “probable” default.

Evergrande is also now due to pay interest on bank loans. While details on the amount due isn’t publicly available, Chinese authorities have already told major lenders not to expect repayment, people familiar with the matter said last week. Evergrande and banks are discussing the possibility of extensions and rolling over some loans.

Bond investors are rushing to lock in professional help as a potential restructuring for Evergrande edges closer to reality. Addleshaw Goddard has engaged with some of the company’s bondholders and is preparing to establish a creditor committee to negotiate with Evergrande, according to a source.

Evergrande’s debt pile includes about 571.8bn yuan (€75.4bn) of borrowings from banks and other financial institutions such as trusts, with 240bn yuan (€31.6bn) due in less than one year.

The average borrowing cost stood at 9.02pc as of June 30. A portion of Evergrande’s borrowings was secured by a pledge of its properties and equipment, land use rights, cash held at banks and the equity interests of certain subsidiaries.

China Minsheng Banking, Agricultural Bank of China and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China were among the developer’s principal banks at the end of last year.

Whether the selloff in Evergrande bonds drags down the broader credit market may depend on the company’s ability to buy time with banks. A messy default on loans could stoke fears of widespread contagion, something Xi Jinping’s government has been keen to avoid.