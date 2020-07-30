| 14.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Even with the US in such a mess the dollar has no rival for global dominance

David Chance

Costs: The US is now paying the price for Donald Trump&rsquo;s economic policies Expand

Close

Costs: The US is now paying the price for Donald Trump&rsquo;s economic policies

Costs: The US is now paying the price for Donald Trump’s economic policies

REUTERS

Costs: The US is now paying the price for Donald Trump’s economic policies

With the ink barely dry on the EU's historic €750bn coronavirus recovery fund, it was being hailed not only as the saviour of the union but as a precursor to the end of the dollar's global economic dominance.

The argument runs that by issuing European Union sovereign bonds to finance the fund, Brussels would create a new "safe-haven asset" to rival US debt which benefits from the deepest financial markets in the world and where Treasury Bills are risk-free as any principal is repaid by the Treasury when the bill matures.

Lo and behold, the euro rose just from over $1.14 on the Friday before the EU summit to $1.16 by the end of last week.