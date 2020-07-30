With the ink barely dry on the EU's historic €750bn coronavirus recovery fund, it was being hailed not only as the saviour of the union but as a precursor to the end of the dollar's global economic dominance.

The argument runs that by issuing European Union sovereign bonds to finance the fund, Brussels would create a new "safe-haven asset" to rival US debt which benefits from the deepest financial markets in the world and where Treasury Bills are risk-free as any principal is repaid by the Treasury when the bill matures.

Lo and behold, the euro rose just from over $1.14 on the Friday before the EU summit to $1.16 by the end of last week.

Cue cheering in some quarters - it was the beginning of the end for the dollar which, in 1945, replaced the pound sterling as the world's reserve currency.

Time certainly hasn't been kind to the pound and it is now referred to by some as an "emerging market currency" thanks to the Brexit vote.

The reality, however, is far more mundane.

You are no longer being compensated by the Federal Reserve for President Donald Trump's erratic economic policies and the failure of his administration to control the spread of the pandemic which is now claiming 1,000 lives a day.

In December 2018, the Fed increased its main policy rate to 2.25-2.50pc and said it expected to see it rise to 3-3.25pc before a cycle of interest rate rises that started in 2015 came to an end.

It could raise interest rates because the US recovered far faster than Europe from the financial crisis. In America, gross domestic product adjusted for inflation was back at its pre-crisis peak by the third quarter of 2011.

In the eurozone, a bumbling response from Brussels, the European Central Bank and others meant it took eight painfully long years to get to the same point.

As a result, the eurozone has had negative interest rates since 2014.

During that period, not only did you have better growth prospects in America - a record 10 years of economic growth - you also got paid interest by the US Treasury.

No surprise then that the euro has been stuck on the down escalator against the dollar since the financial crisis struck in 2008.

Fast forward to today and there is no yield pickup in the US.

It is already seeing a "second wave" of coronavirus infections and now accounts for a quarter of reported infections across the world and a fifth of the global death toll.

On the economic policy front, the eurozone has wisely suspended the recovery-killing Stability and Growth Pact, which means that governments such as Ireland's can set out stimulus packages equivalent to 10pc of GDP and work alongside the ECB and the new recovery fund to boost growth.

Investment bank JPMorgan expects the eurozone economy to shrink by 6.4pc this year compared with a decline of 5.1pc in the US, but next year growth in the single currency bloc will be more than twice the pace of the US rate of 2.8pc at 6.2pc, it believes.

Alongside its healthcare failings, the US is now paying the price for Trump's misguided economic policies, in which tax cuts for the well-off bloated the budget deficit.

His trade wars have imposed costs on ordinary Americans. The New York Federal Reserve estimates that in 2018 they left consumers $400 a year worse off on average, in effect an extra tax.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, an independent think-tank, estimates that US budget deficits will expand by $5.7 trillion over the 2020-2030 window as a result of the current crisis to almost $20 trillion.

At the same time, the International Monetary Fund is forecasting that the US current-account deficit, which largely reflects imports versus exports, to hit 2.6pc of GDP this year, while the EU is looking at a surplus of 2.7pc.

Large twin current account and budget deficits are a classic recipe for a weaker currency, unless you compensate investors with high interest rates.

Policy uncertainty over the pandemic as well as Trump's unpredictability, a geopolitical battle between the US and China and an election in November certainly don't help.

So it is far from a "Hamiltonian Moment" for the Europe, to use a phrase that now trips lightly off economists' and commentators' tongues when likening the Recovery Fund to the first ever US Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton's decision - now made famous in the hit musical - to mutualise the debt of American states at the Federal level.

It is also far from the death rattle of the greenback as the pre-eminent global currency.

In fact, as the pandemic unfolded across the world, central banks increased their holdings of dollars as reserves at the expense of other currencies, just as they always have.

According to the IMF, their dollar holdings totalled almost $6.8 trillion, nearly 62pc of the total at the end of the first quarter of this year, up from 60.8pc at the end of 2019.

"The pre-eminence of the dollar in the global financial system has often led some to conflate dollar-bearish price action with some cataclysmic predictions about the global economy - the death of the dollar narrative," Gaurav Saroliya, head of macroeconomic strategy at the Oxford Economics consultancy, wrote last week. "Narratives about a destabilising dollar crash are unfounded," he wrote.

One of the academics who wrote a paper in 2008 that was published in the National Bureau for Economic Research entitled 'The euro may over the next 15 years surpass the dollar as leading international currency' noted this week that it required more than a market fall to come to pass.

"The euro could only come to dominate were the US to pursue incredibly disastrous policies that threatened inflation, open access to US markets, or induced political unrest; we found it difficult to conceive of any situation where we confronted all three in the trifecta," Menzie Chinn, professor of public affairs and economics at the University of Wisconsin wrote this week.

"Of course, we did not anticipate a Trump administration," Professor Chin said.