EU’s Thierry Breton to make Big Tech help pay for telecoms infrastructure

EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton says he will launch a consultation on potential charges.Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images Expand

Close

Foo Yun Chee

EU industry chief Thierry Breton is poised to launch a consultation on whether Big Tech should bear some telecoms network costs, he said ahead of a telecoms conference taking place in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2.

EU telecoms providers including Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Telecom Italia have for years sought to have technology firms foot some infrastructure cost for 5G and broadband.

