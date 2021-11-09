EU’s Belarus sanctions could hit Irish-based aircraft firms

Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence on the Poland-Belarus border in Grodno District, Belarus. Photo: Reuters

The European Union is weighing new sanctions against Belarus that could impact Irish-based aircraft leasing firms.

While the exact wording is still being decided, EU officials are looking into sanctions against Belarusian carrier Belavia for its part in what risks becoming a humanitarian crisis on the border between Belarus and its EU neighbours, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

According to airline intelligence firm ch-aviation, state-owned Belavia is heavily exposed to international lessors based in Ireland, including AerCap and SMBC Aviation Capital, with offices in Dublin, Limerick-based Nordic Aviation Capital and Shannon-based Thunderbolt Aircraft Lease.

There have been four rounds of EU sanctions since the re-election of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko last year.

Sanctions were stepped up in May following the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk and the detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich and his partner, Sofia Sapega.

EU countries accuse Belarusian authorities of encouraging people from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa to cross EU borders illegally, in revenge for the sanctions.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiekci said on Tuesday that migrants are being used “as human shields”, with Polish President Andrzej Duda telling a news conference in Warsaw that the Belarusian regime is “attacking the Polish border, the EU”.

According to Bloomberg, Polish troops used tear gas to prevent migrants from storming a barbed-wire fence along the country’s border with Belarus this week, with thousands of people still trapped in the surrounding forests as temperatures plummet.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that Minsk was engaging in the “instrumentalisation of migrants for political purposes” and urged migrants not to fall “into the trap set by the Belarusian authorities”.

She said the bloc would “explore how to sanction, including through blacklisting, third country airlines that are active in human trafficking”.

EU diplomats meet on Wednesday to discuss the underlying criteria for the sanctions, but will not name any people or entities to be included on the list. That decision looks likely to be delayed beyond a meeting of EU foreign minsters next Monday.

Irish officials say the Government is supportive of the sanctions as long as they are “robust, effective, and legally sound”.

But the minister for foreign affairs, Simon Coveney, told reporters last month that he was not sure how existing aircraft leasing contracts could be “unwound legally”.

“We would also make the distinction between sanctions that would involve no further or future aircraft leasing to Belavia, in contrast to existing contracts that are in place, where there are legal obligations”.

The EU has already banned flights into EU airports and the use of EU airspace by Belarusian carriers of all kinds.