EU’s action on China trade ‘too slow’, says Barry Andrews

EU trade deal is now on ice due to concerns over human rights in China

The EU should have frozen a China trade deal long ago, regardless of Beijing’s recent sanctions, an Irish MEP has said.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews said the European Parliament’s request to shelve a draft investment accord with China – due to be approved today – is self-serving.

“I think it’s appropriate, but what I’m surprised by is that it took fairly meaningless sanctions on MEPs to trigger the call,” said Mr Andrews, a member of the Parliament’s international trade committee.

The EU-China deal was agreed in principle last December but needs MEPs’ sign-off before it can become law.

The Parliament has been reluctant to give its okay due to alleged human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang province, Hong Kong and Tibet, and especially since China hit the EU with counter-sanctions in March.

That move followed just after the EU sanctioned several Xinjiang officials.

“China’s treatment of the Uyghurs wasn’t enough. Its treatment of democracy protesters in Hong Kong wasn’t enough. Its aggressive actions in the South China Sea and the treatment of international businessmen wasn’t enough,” said Mr Andrews. “I don’t think it’s a good look, frankly.”

MEPs are set to vote through a resolution today stating that their scrutiny of the trade deal has “justifiably been frozen because the Chinese sanctions are in place”.

They will also ask the Commission to use the deal as “a leverage instrument” to improve human rights in China.

The move follows comments by EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis last week that the bloc had effectively “suspended” efforts to ratify the deal.

And it comes a month before US President Joe Biden’s first official visit to Brussels.

The US has called China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority in Xinjiang a genocide.

The MEPs’ resolution will say that China’s actions in Xinjiang “amount to crimes against humanity”.