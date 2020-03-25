| 3.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Eurozone unleashes €2 trillion in race to overcome Covid-19

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is one of nine EU leaders urging governments to allow for the issuance of joint eurozone debt - so-called &#039;coronabonds&#039; - to finance the pandemic battle. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is one of nine EU leaders urging governments to allow for the issuance of joint eurozone debt - so-called &#039;coronabonds&#039; - to finance the pandemic battle. Photo: PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is one of nine EU leaders urging governments to allow for the issuance of joint eurozone debt - so-called 'coronabonds' - to finance the pandemic battle. Photo: PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is one of nine EU leaders urging governments to allow for the issuance of joint eurozone debt - so-called 'coronabonds' - to finance the pandemic battle. Photo: PA

David Chance

The eurozone has now assembled €2trn in direct finance from governments as well as liquidity measures from the European Central Bank to shore up the bloc's economy in the face of an assault from the coronavirus pandemic.

That money now includes €6.7bn from the State, after the Government here dramatically stepped up its commitments to pay up to 70pc of workers' salaries.

The total package here is now equal to 1.9pc of gross domestic product (GDP), compared with a eurozone average of 2.2pc.