Eurozone unleashes €2 trillion in race to overcome Covid-19

The eurozone has now assembled €2trn in direct finance from governments as well as liquidity measures from the European Central Bank to shore up the bloc's economy in the face of an assault from the coronavirus pandemic.

That money now includes €6.7bn from the State, after the Government here dramatically stepped up its commitments to pay up to 70pc of workers' salaries.

The total package here is now equal to 1.9pc of gross domestic product (GDP), compared with a eurozone average of 2.2pc.

Germany has pledged up to 3.6pc of its GDP and the Netherlands up to 4.3pc.

After a hesitant start, the bloc now looks a lot better prepared to deal with the economic impact of the virus, although more will be needed and EU leaders will have to resolve disagreements over the possible use of joint debt at a meeting today.

Total commitments - including liquidity measures - are now worth 18pc of eurozone GDP, according to investment bank ABN AMRO.

"Given the size of the economic shock, governments and the ECB will likely need to do more going forward, but over the last few days, eurozone policymakers have started to design a much more serious response," two of the bank's economists, Nick Kounis and Aline Schuiling, wrote in a report.

Although the Government dramatically upped its spending here after pressure from employer's group Ibec and trade unions, the scheme is less generous than those in Denmark and the UK, and it has only been costed for 12 weeks.

Ibec estimates that the State might have to spend as much as 10pc of gross domestic product in order to protect the economy, a figure that is equivalent to €34bn, based on last year's GDP.

Even though the State is still burdened by €200bn in debts from the financial crisis, it has access to financial markets and would be able to raise money easily.

Two weeks ago, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) borrowed €1bn at a yield of negative 0.156pc, and it has now raised €5bn of the €10bn-€14bn it had aimed to finance this year.

The final amount of money that the Government will need to raise will depend on the length of the pandemic lockdown.

"This additional borrowing will take place against a backdrop of a strong improvement in Ireland's debt position in recent years, which has been reflected in a solid trend of lower borrowing costs, strong demand for Irish sovereign debt among international investors over a protracted period, and ratings upgrades by each of the major credit rating agencies," the NTMA said in a statement.

In addition to funding from capital markets, the NTMA is projected to have €15bn in cash by the end of the year, although that forecast was prior to the pandemic outbreak.

The economic shock from the coronavirus is very different from the one that Ireland and others experienced during the recent financial crisis, and estimates of the potential damage cover a wide range and are changing daily.

Even relatively short lockdowns produce quite large economic effects, especially in advanced economies where consumption accounts for around 70pc of output.

According to calculations from consultancy Oxford Economics, a three-week lockdown affecting 50-90pc of a population would cut consumer spending in the three-month period featuring such a lockdown by 5-8pc; a six-week lockdown would lower it by 9-16pc; and a 12-week lockdown would slash it by 18-32pc.

Given the economic uncertainty, the eurozone is going to consider breaking even more of its economic taboos, having already suspended its Stability and Growth Pact budget and state aid rules.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is one of nine EU leaders urging governments to allow for the issuance of joint eurozone debt - so-called 'coronabonds' - to finance the pandemic battle.

Finance ministers for the bloc failed earlier this week to agree to unleash €400bn in funding from the European Stability Mechanism to help in the battle.

What is required is financial assistance for governments whose public finances will be stretched by the pandemic - for example, to prevent the likes of Italy going bust as a result.

"The fact that Covid-19 is an external shock that has nothing to do with a country's economic policy conduct should make it easier for the eurozone to go light on conditionality - unlike during the eurozone crisis," said UBS economist Reinhard Cluse.