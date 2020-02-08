Eurozone set to spend as part of bid to aid economy

Eurozone finance ministers are set to agree this month a more growth-friendly fiscal policy, three EU officials said, in a change from current targets that would pave the way for more spending in Germany amid downturn fears.

Repeated attempts to boost investment in the bloc have failed in past years as Germany, the eurozone's largest economy, kept posting large budget surpluses.

But now, amid fresh recession fears in Germany and concerns about the impact on the global economy of the coronavirus, eurozone countries have reached a preliminary agreement to increase spending in the event of a downturn. "If downside risks were to materialise, fiscal responses should be differentiated, aiming for a more supportive stance at the aggregate level," a draft text agreed by eurozone envoys said, according to an official.

