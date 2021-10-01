Eurozone prices spike on back of fuel costs

The sharp rise in inflation is largely due to energy price hikes

Eurozone inflation surged to 3.4pc in September as energy prices continues to rise, the EU’s statistics agency said in a flash estimate on Friday.

The rise follows a 3pc increase in August, well above the bloc’s 2pc target.

The Irish figure was even higher than the eurozone average, at 3.7pc, Eurostat said. German prices rose more than 4pc in September, while Estonia and Lithuania saw inflation spike above 6pc.

The price rise in the 19-member currency zone was driven by energy prices, which rose 17.4pc, after a 15.4pc rise in August. Industrial goods and food, alcohol and tobacco were each up 2.1pc, while services rose by 1.7pc, compared to August.

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde this week warned against an ‘overreaction’ to temporary supply shocks caused by rising prices, with the ECB insisting energy costs will stabilise next year and inflation will fall below 2pc in the longer term.

EU finance ministers will discuss energy costs at a meeting on Tuesday as fears grow that the price spike - and resulting shortages - could drag down growth and impact national budgets, affecting poorer and older households in particular.

“From an economic perspective, higher energy prices have the potential to slow the recovery,” the European Commission wrote in a note for Tuesday’s ministerial meeting.

“The assumptions around electricity, gas and overall prices are a key input in preparing budgetary plans, particularly in light of recent volatility.”

Gas prices have jumped by more than 350pc in Europe this year.

In Ireland, transport and energy costs have seen the largest price rises of any sector this year according to the Central Statistics Office, with wholesale energy costs for businesses rising more than 150pc in August.

According to the latest AIB Manufacturing Purchasers Managers Index (PMI), widespread shortages of raw materials, electronic components and Brexit-related costs contributed to rising inflation in the Irish manufacturing sector last month.

Around two in five firms reported raising their prices in September, a record high for the AIB survey, as they were forced to pass on higher raw material, energy and transport costs to consumers. Input costs for firms have risen every month since July 2020.

The EU says investing more in renewables will tackle rising fossil fuel costs, but governments across Europe are already taking short-term measures to ease pressure on consumers.

France announced on Thursday that it will freeze gas prices and cut taxes on electricity. Spain's government last week said it would claw back funds from utility companies to protect customers.

In the UK, the problem has been compounded by a shortage of HGV drivers, with several smaller energy companies going bust and the government drafting in the army and foreign hauliers to ease the situation.